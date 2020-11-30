

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash, Inc. announced the launch of initial public offering of its class A common stock. The company is offering 33 million shares of its class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $75.00 and $85.00 per share.



DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. DoorDash said its shares are anticipated to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, DASH.



