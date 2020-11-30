Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC PINK: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce its Maryland Marketing Campaign.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2003/69154_defens2.jpg

Superior Quality of our EBT Station and our Passive Portal®:

As we continue to get further exposure and demonstrate our systems, at one such demonstration it was exclaimed by the attending parties as "A Flawless Performance'!

"I am pleased that the Company has achieved another milestone for our future!

We have now STARTED our production of up to 50 new Passive Portals... Our Passive Portal® systems which will greatly enhance the security and safety of the public ' said Merrill W Moses, CEO. "The many and diverse challenges that are facing today's institutions are growing and ever expanding. We are thrilled to be able to offer what we think is the only safe, radiation-free solution available on the market today! There are enough risks we face on a daily basis as it is just going to work and to School. And we believe that reducing the daily risks that we expose ourselves to through X-ray machines and the resulting radiation let alone the potential contagions that we could be exposed too... this IS A PREVENTIVE MESEASURE that we can all ill-afford - not to embrace."

About DTII and its subsidiary "Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal® weapons and elevated temperature detection systems to the market, and to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal® gateway is our newest model ready for production and for the market.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69154