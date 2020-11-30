Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce very encouraging results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Gladiator project. The results include several intersections, including 14.3 g/t Au over 2.1 metres ("m") and 3.4 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole BA-20-24, 10.9 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 64.5 g/t Au over 0.6 m in hole BA-20-22 and 10.8 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 5.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole BA-20-25.

Since July 23, 2020, the Company has drilled 24 holes representing a total of 8,042 m at the Gladiator project. Results from 7 holes have been received since the press release dated November 5, 2020. Results from the remaining drilled holes are pending (Table and Figure 1).

The Gladiator deposit consists of three primary zones; the North, Main and Barbeau Zones. The North and the Main Zone are characterized by felsic dyke hosted mineralized quartz veins within steeply south-southeast dipping shear zones having developed at the contacts between mafic and intermediate volcanics and gabbroic intrusions. The North Corridor and Footwall Zones are a series of mineralized zones also spatially associated with felsic dykes dipping north-northeast. The south Zone is made of shear hosted subvertical north-north-east trending mineralized veins. These are interpreted to occur along similar subparallel mineralized trends to the North and Main Zones. The latest drilling has confirmed additional "North Dipper" mineralized volume interpreted with trends similar to the Barbeau Zone, moderately to steeply dipping north. (Figures 1 and 4).

Pascal Hamelin, CEO commented: "These latest drill results are very encouraging, and demonstrate the continuity of the Main and North Zones. The addition of mineralized volumes from the North Dipper and interpreted Footwall Zone subparallel to the Main and North Zones further enhances our understanding of the Gladiator deposit model."

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Zone BA-20-19 541.6 543.7 2.1 2.2 Barbeau 545.5 547.0 1.5 2.2 Barbeau 551.0 553.5 2.5 0.9 Barbeau 578.5 579.6 1.1 2.3 Barbeau BA-20-20 Already disclosed in November 5, 2020 press release, no additional significant assay BA-20-21 118.0 121.0 3.0 0.9 South BA-20-22 56.0 58.0 2.0 2.8 North Dipper (Main) Including 57.0 57.5 0.5 10.9 103.5 105.3 1.8 1.0 Main 164.2 164.8 0.6 64.5 Footwall 239.4 244.0 4.6 1.1 North BA-20-23 Pending results BA-20-24 Pending results 45.0 46.5 1.5 3.4 Main 57.0 59.1 2.1 14.3 Main Including 58.5 59.1 0.6 41.2 165.0 166.1 1.1 1.4 BA-20-25 Pending results 177.0 178.9 1.9 1.2 Footwall 190.5 191.0 0.5 10.8 Footwall 248.0 248.6 1.2 1.3 North Corridor 272.5 273.5 1.0 1.1 North Corridor 286.0 287.5 1.5 5.6 North Including 286.0 286.5 0.5 15.2

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the interpreted Main, North, South and Footwall Zones range from at least 50% to 90% of the interval core length. The estimated true widths of the North Dipper, Barbeau and North Corridor Zones are unknown.

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.







Figure 1 - Gladiator Project - Drill Hole Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/69163_ef9ea46784317909_001full.jpg

Two holes intersected the Main Zone (BA-20-22 & 24). Highlights include 14.3 g/t Au over 2.1 m, including 41.2 g/t Au over 0.6 m in hole BA-20-24 (Figure 2).





Figure 2 - Main Zone Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/69163_ef9ea46784317909_002full.jpg

Three holes were drilled to target the North Zone (BA-20-22; 24 & 25). Best results included 5.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m, including 15.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-20-25 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - North Zone Longitudinal Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/69163_ef9ea46784317909_003full.jpg

The latest drilling has intersected additional mineralized volumes from the North Dipper and Footwall Zones of which the best intervals returned: 10.9 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 64.5 g/t Au over 0.6 m in hole BA-20-22. (Figure 4).







Figure 4 - Gladiator Project - Composite Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/69163_ef9ea46784317909_004full.jpg

Quality control and reporting protocols

The Gladiator project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Bachelor Mine's analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by the fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified persons

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Gladiator Project. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Principal Geologist, approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by

NI 43-101.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely, information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

