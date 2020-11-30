Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Crown Mining Corp., (TSXV: CWM) ("Crown" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors have instructed management to take appropriate action to affect a name change of Crown Mining Corp. to US Copper Corp ("US Copper") to more accurately reflect its current business activities and assets.

The Company expects to hold its annual and special meeting in early spring 2021 and at that time will put forward a special resolution to approve the name change to US Copper (the "Special Resolution"). This Special Resolution will require the approval of at least 66.67% (two-thirds) of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the annual and special meeting. This name change is subject to all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The Company also announces that Peter McRae has resigned as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. McRae for his service to Crown and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

In addition, Crown is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Vydra as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Vydra is a professional engineer with over 30 years' experience and is widely recognized as an expert in nickel and cobalt extraction, processing and refining including the development and application of hydrometallurgical technologies for the extraction and recovery of valuable metals such as nickel and cobalt. From 2012 until his retirement in 2018, Mr. Vydra held various senior executive positions at Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt"), where he had oversight of Sherritt's base metals operations in Canada and Cuba, marketing of Sherritt's commodity nickel and cobalt, and responsibility for the technologies arm of Sherritt which developed and licensed hydrometallurgical technologies globally. Mr. Vydra is currently President and Director of Giga Metals Corp. and Head of Strategy for Conic Metals Corp.

Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director: "The addition of Martin Vydra as an independent Director is another positive milestone for the Company. Martin's extensive experience and the relationships he has developed will prove invaluable to the Company as we advance the Moonlight-Superior Copper Project and complete our proposed drill program in the first half of 2021."

Lastly, the Company announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 1,925,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to various consultants, officers and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.12 for a period of three years from the grant date.

About Crown Mining Corp.

Crown controls approximately 15 square miles of patented and unpatented federal mining claims in the Light's Creek Copper District in Plumas County, NE California; essentially, the entire District. The District contains substantial copper (silver) sulfide and copper oxide resources in three deposits - Moonlight, Superior and Engels, as well as several partially tested and untested exploration targets.

The Superior and Engels Mines operated from about 1915-1930 producing over 161 million pounds of copper from over 4 million tons of rock containing 2.2% copper with silver and gold credits.

The Moonlight Deposit was discovered and drilled by Placer Amex during the 1960's. Details of the resources on Crown's property and the parameters used to calculate them can be found in the "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Moonlight Deposit, Moonlight-Superior Copper Project, California, USA" dated April 12, 2018 on both the company's website at www.crownminingcorp.com or on www.sedar.com under the Crown Mining Corp. profile.

Mr. George Cole is the Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for the technical information contained in this news release, and he has reviewed and approved this news release.

