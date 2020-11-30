Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Introduces Craig Codling as its Chief Technology Officer

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Prior to joining Alpine 4, Craig worked for Ancestry.com as a lead development architect. His team led the way for the creation of several new innovations that allowed Ancestry.com to facilitate billions of transactions daily. Craig was the founder of Kiware, Inc., a robust ERP platform for the manufacturing and wholesale industries. He and Kiware worked closely with manufacturing businesses to provide greater visibility to their accounting, inventory management, customer relation and project management data needs.

Craig Codling had this to say, "As the Chief Technology Officer of Alpine 4, I know I speak not only for myself but my whole team, that we take pride in the products and services we have developed, and are currently developing. We focus on simplifying daily manufacturing tasks, provide key financial information to help make solid business decisions, and consolidate disparate sets of data to reveal strengths and weaknesses in business processes. Our efforts, have greatly impacted the productivity of Alpine 4 and our subsidiaries, and will greatly benefit similar businesses in the future."

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 commented, "Craig and I met in 2006; we were both involved in a consulting project for a mutual client. I immediately recognized excellence in Craig, in addition to him being bright, articulate and hardworking. When I laid out the overarching goals for our SPECTRUMebos blockchain based platform, I knew there was only one guy with the talent to get it done and that was Craig. Craig has rapidly advanced through the company as an outside consultant, to a VP and now, CTO. With Craig's talents and the team he is building, Alpine 4 is poised for future growth and the success that comes along with it."

Contact: Kent B. Wilson, CEO or Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618787/Alpine-4-Technologies-Ltd-ALPP-Introduces-Craig-Codling-as-its-Chief-Technology-Officer