HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Rub 3.2 BN Compressor Contract 30-Nov-2020 / 16:29 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia November 30, 2020 HMS Group signs Rub 3.2 BN compressor contract HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 3.2 billion contract to engineer and manufacture gas transportation units to be installed at a client's oil & gas condensate field, located in Russia. The equipment is to be delivered by the end of 2021. For more information, please, contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com [1]

