AWS Partner Network Awards honor OutSystems for both Technology Innovation and Social Impact in Portugal

As part of the AWS Partner Network Awards 2020, OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, was named AWS Technology Partner of the Year and AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year Iberia, Portugal.

The AWS Partner Network Awards recognize members of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers to drive innovation and build solutions on AWS. OutSystems, which has worked in partnership with AWS for more than five years, was selected in recognition of its technological innovation, as well as the social impact of its program to support technological development in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the AWS Technology Partner of the Year Iberia, Portugal award, AWS recognized OutSystems for strengthening and growing its position in the technology sector, helping companies to develop quickly and simply the digital solutions that their businesses need. OutSystems also offers its OutSystems Cloud service on AWS, which allows its customers to develop modern applications while leveraging the advantages and scalability of AWS.

"This recognition demonstrates the strength of OutSystems, which leveraged the power of AWS, giving customers the power to innovate through software by providing a platform that allows them to build solutions quickly, effectively and fully adaptable to the changes of the future," explains Gonçalo Gaiolas, VP of Product at OutSystems. "It is with immense satisfaction that we receive these awards. In particular, the APN Social Impact Award recognizes a project that allowed our community of developers to help many people during the COVID-19 crisis."

OutSystems earned the AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year Iberia, Portugal award for its efforts to create digital projects that combat the effects of or solve problems related to the pandemic. The OutSystems Community Response Program resulted in more than 20 projects that helped small businesses have a stronger presence online during confinement, for example, as well as digital culture support platforms and solutions for monitoring new coronavirus infections, among others. As part of this project, OutSystems also provided free access to its enterprise-grade development software, which runs on AWS.

About OutSystems OutSystems was founded in Portugal in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems application platform's high productivity, connected, and the only end-to-end AI-powered application platform. AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With more than 350,000 community members, 1,200 employees, 300 partners, and thousands of active customers in over 60 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems has achieved tremendous global scale while helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

