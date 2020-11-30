Change Healthcare Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Supporting Value-based Care with Its Enterprise Imaging Network Platform

The EIN platform enables seamless innovation with rapid development and deployment cycles focused on enhancing patient outcomes and provider goals.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American cloud-based enterprise imaging market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Change Healthcare with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company helps healthcare organizations drive a volume-to-value transformation with its cloud-native Enterprise Imaging Network (EIN) platform. EIN employs data models with advanced digital enablers, such as machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP), to deliver better, smarter, and more complex workflows at the point-of-care (POC). Through internal developments, targeted acquisitions, and partnerships, Change Healthcare has steadily built an ecosystem to manage healthcare providers' services cost efficiently.

"With actionable insights unlocking the power of data and data security best practices, Change Healthcare's EIN confidently drives clinical and operational decision-making processes. It tracks organizational goals, hurdles, and functional activities to manage care quality, costs, and performance," said Norma Vela, Best Practices, Research Analyst. "The EIN is one of the major cloud-native, enterprise imaging software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and fully-managed service offering in the market."

In 2020, Change Healthcare released the EIN Archive, EIN Analytics applications, and upcoming release of EIN Viewer the first quarter of 2021. These platform solutions are robust and have various well-designed administrative, clinical, and UI/UX tools. Furthermore, these solutions are Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) Common Security Framework (CSF) certified and comply with Service Organization Control 2 (SOC2) standards, ensuring top-tier security. The platform allows customers to harness the cloud's benefits to help save time, costs, and hassles over re-platforming from legacy and on-premise solutions to the cloud.

EIN offers scalability, elasticity, and availability support on-demand to meet varying storage requirements. Furthermore, the platform's dynamic capabilities help it adapt to the evolving value-based landscape without interrupting services. While conventional enterprise imaging solutions usually walk a thin line between data access and security, Change Healthcare's EIN does not compromise either, increasing customer confidence in moving to the cloud.

"The company's industry-wide reputation as a health technology specialist assuages customer apprehension about working with cloud technologies and ensures adherence to the highest regulatory industry standards," noted Dr. Suresh Kuppuswamy Best Practices Industry Principal. "Change Healthcare's customer-centric approach to service and innovation provides cost-effective, customer-tailored, patient-centered intelligent solutions. Combined with infinite scalability and nimble and faster deployments, EIN simplifies operational and clinical workflows and enables enterprise-wide efficiencies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving customers' return on investment in the services or products received. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting its solutions' value beyond merely good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

