SEAT electrifies its large SUV as the Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production

- SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID is the 3rd electrified model in the brand's range, joining the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID - available in both 5-door and Sportstourer - and the SEAT Mii electric

- The next step in SEAT's electrification plan will be launched into the market in the first quarter of 2021

MARTORELL, Spain, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAT continues to expand its range of electrified vehicles, as the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production this week. The plug-in hybrid version of the brand's flagship delivers a maximum power of 245PS (180kW), making it the most powerful Tarraco produced to date. But it not only delivers power, thanks its 13kWh lithium-ion battery back, it can also travel for up to 49km (58km in NEDC) in all-electric mode. And when using both electric and petrol engines, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID can reach up to 730km.

"SEAT continues its electrified offensive as it transforms its offering to a more sustainable future, with the introduction of its 3rd electrified model: the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID," said Wayne Griffiths, President of SEAT. "The electrification of our large SUV takes plug-in hybrids to a new segment, shows our commitment to the technology while taking us a step closer to our aim of making electric available to all."

245PS. All-electric range of up to 49km in WLTP. 730km overall range.



The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID's plug-in hybrid system mates a 1.4 litre TSI 150PS (110kW) petrol engine, 115PS (85kW) electric motor, 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack and six-speed DSG transmission; the setup offers 245PS (180kW) of power and 400Nm of torque.

Because of its combined electric-combustion powertrain, CO2 emissions are between 37-46.4g/km while it uses between 1.6 - 2.0 litres of fuel to travel 100km according to the WLTP official test cycle.

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID will be available as a 5-seats version, in Xcellence and FR trims, adding yet another way for customers to match the vehicle more specifically to their needs.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, at SEAT's headquarters in Martorell, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production this week in Wolfsburg.

