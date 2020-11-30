FactMR: Automotive Wiper Sales to be Spurred Through Ecommerce Channel Reaching a Comprehensive Pool of Consumers: Fact.MR

Key automotive wiper market players are increasingly shifting towards the manufacture of curvature automotive wipers to provide durable solutions to customers.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Fact.MR: The global automotive wiper market is anticipated to record a steady CAGR of 3% over the projected period (2020-2030). The need to shift to an enhanced automotive wiper in used auto motives for enhanced safety is projected to contribute to the overall market expansion over the forecast period. However, lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak can deter the otherwise sturdy expansion of the automotive wiper market.

"Consumers need to shift towards the beam blade along with other innovative wipers for an improved clear sight of line and sustainability in their vehicles is anticipated to benefit the Automotive Wiper market." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Automotive Wiper Market - Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific to remain lucrative over the forecast period due to direct FDI and low labour & overhead cost.

The Beam blade segment is anticipated to remain the leading wiper blade in the global market.

Passenger vehicles will remain the most lucrative vehicle type category throughout the forecast period.

E-commerce is anticipated to strengthen sales, as market players can gain more customers across the globe.

Automotive Wiper Market - Drivers

Rise in demand for automobiles and the implementation of rear wipers in new vehicles will be driving the market growth.

Technological advancements and innovations in the wipers will complement the overall market growth.

Growing concerns regarding security are compelling the usage of automotive wipers in vehicles.

Automotive Wiper Market - Constraints

Fluctuating raw material cost is anticipated to restrains the automotive wiper market growth

Low profitability due to an un-organized and highly competitive market will pose significant challenges for the market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The automotive wiper market witnessed an abrupt halt in the production of automotive as well as automotive wipers on the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. As the world resumed to its status quo, the second wave of COVID-19 was witnessed across several parts of the world, and the central authorities enacted a second round of lockdown in nations such as Italy, London, and Wales, among others. Therefore, the demand for automotive wipers saw a slump in their sales. However, the market is anticipated to regain its growth pace as soon as the vaccine is developed, and the individual's life returns to normalcy.

Competition Landscape

Major companies operating in the automotive wiper market include TRICO, Valeo, Robert Bosch GmbH, AM Equipment, Mitsuba Corp., DENSO Corporation, B.Hepworth and Company Limited, DOGA S.A., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC, Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., TEX Automotive Ltd., and Pilot Automotive.

The prime focus of the companies is to launch advanced automotive wipers to offer more convenience to the end-user. For instance,

Robert Bosch GmbH initiated innovative wipers with a clear view to provide more convenience and safety in bad weather.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the automotive wiper market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of wiper blade (Standard, Hybrid, and Beam), vehicle type (Passenger and Commercial), and sales channel (Aftermarket and OEM), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

