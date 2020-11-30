Early Equity Plc - Total Voting Rights

30 November 2020

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 30 November 2020, the Company's issued share capital consists of 980,226,524 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 980,226,524.

The above figure of 980,226,524 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.