At the request of Newton Nordic AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 1, 2020. Security name: Newton Nordic TO7 --------------------------------- Short name: NEWTON TO7 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014990982 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 105287 --------------------------------- Terms Two (2) warrants Newton TO7 entitles for subscription of one (1) share. in Subscription price to be set based on VWAP 28 February 2022 - 11 March short 2022 with a discount of 30 per cent; however not more than 1.40 SEK or : less than the quota value of the share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr From 14 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 17, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommissionon 08-505 000 50.