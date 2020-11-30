Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities.Infiniti's latest article on the future of pharma industry provides comprehensive insights on:

An overview of the recent trends in the pharma industry

Strategies to enhance R&D process for pharma companies

Heads of R&D at major pharmaceutical companies agree that there is a critical need to substantially increase the number of innovative new medicines, while eliminating inefficiencies that drive up R&D costs. Request a free proposal to know how we help pharma manufacturers achieve this.

The aging population with significant unmet needs is creating a high demand for pharma manufacturing companies. Further, pharma manufacturing companies are also facing headwinds from unattractive pricing and volume expansion across all regions, growing size and bargaining power of payers, the emerging biological patent cliff, and the growing competitive pressure. Amidst these challenges pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeking to reduce operational costs and streamline cycle time within R&D. Below, our pharma industry experts have listed out some key strategies that pharma manufacturing companies can use to gain efficiency and enhance their R&D process. Key strategies for pharma companies to enhance R& D includes partial outsourcing, business process management, eliminate 'non-value adding' activities, and strategic partnerships.

