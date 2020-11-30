Please be informed that Onxeo SA will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 14 December 2020. Name: Onxeo ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010095596 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ONXEO ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 78,317,810 shares. ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: N/A ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: 0,25 EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 101775 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------------ 20 (Health Care) 2010 (Health Care) ------------------------------------ _________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=811293