Montag, 30.11.2020
WKN: A0NFAJ ISIN: BMG4758V1000 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2020 | 15:29
Independent Tankers Corporation Limited: ITCL - Annual General Meeting 2020

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 23, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to December 2, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
November 30, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
