The smart card IC market is expected to grow by USD 1.82 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for contactless smart cards is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the growing use of mobile wallets will hamper market growth.

Smart Card IC Market: Microprocessor Architecture Landscape

NXP and Texas Instruments are a few of the vendors that offer 16-bit smart card ICs. The adoption of 16-bit smart card ICs is high in the current market scenario, owing to their low cost. However, the smart card IC market share growth by the 16-bit segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the 32-bit segment.

Smart Card IC Market: Geographic Landscape

Factors such as high growth potential, growing end-user industries, and an influx of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will significantly drive smart card IC market growth in this region over the forecast period. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Taiwan, and Japan are the key markets for smart card ICs in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Broadcom Inc.

Imatric LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Tongxin Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

