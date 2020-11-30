Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Notice of GM

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc ('the Company')

Notice of General Meeting

The Board of the Company has called a General Meeting to be held on 7 January 2021 at 11.30am at 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY, in order to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own Shares.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 6 October 2020, the Company was authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares up to a maximum number equating to 14.99 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares of each share class then in issue. In the case of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares this maximum number has almost been reached. The Board considers it to be prudent to seek Shareholder approval to renew the authority for this class of Shares to ensure that the Company's discount control strategy can continue to operate effectively and is also taking the opportunity to renew the authorities to repurchase UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The maximum number of Ordinary Shares of each of these Share classes that may be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent. of the Company's Ordinary Shares of that class in issue at the date of the General Meeting. The existing authority to repurchase Managed Liquidity Shares is being carried forward and the Board is not seeking to re-set the authority for that class at this time. Repurchased Ordinary Shares may be either held in treasury or cancelled.

The authority being sought will be utilised when financial and stock market conditions allow and the Directors consider it to be in the best interests of the Company and of its Shareholders as a whole.

A circular containing a Notice, together with a Form of Proxy, will be sent to Shareholders shortly and will be available on the Manager's website at the following web address: www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts. This is the Invesco investment trust hub page and the circular will be accessible by selecting any of the Company's four share classes on that page.

