

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group said that it has commissioned green battery logistics system for electric vehicles. It is making battery shipment for its ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles even more environmentally compatible and efficient.



At the Zwickau plant, the final link in a green logistics chain extending from Poland through Brunswick to the plant in Saxony was commissioned. It is a fully automated system for unloading batteries from incoming trains, the company said.



According to the company, the system will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by some 11,000 tonnes per year, corresponding to the CO2 emissions of a medium-sized village with about 1,000 inhabitants.



For rail transport in Germany, 100 percent eco-power is used. At Brunswick, the cells are unloaded fully automatically and assembled to produce battery systems, the company said.



In a separate press release, Volkswagen Group said it has commenced climate-friendly Modular Electric Drive Kit or MEB production at the company's Foshan and Anting facilities, with a combined annual capacity of up to 600,000 units.



It will enable the Group to increase the share of electric vehicles in its product portfolio to 35% by 2025. By 2023, Volkswagen will offer eight models of the ID. Family in China.



Foshan facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy, Anting plant will be 20% more energy efficient than comparable plants.



ID.4 X and ID.4 CROZZ are the first two pure-electric models to be introduced in China on the MEB platform, with three further ID. family models planned for production in 2021.



