Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Interim Dividend 30-Nov-2020 / 14:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND In respect of the financial year ending 30 April 2021, the Company has today declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2020 to 30 April 2021. A second interim dividend of 2.50p (2.40p: 2019) per Ordinary share will be paid on 4 January 2021 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 11 December 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 10 December 2020. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 30 November 2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 88778 EQS News ID: 1151596 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 30, 2020 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT)