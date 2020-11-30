Olainfarm Group maintains its profit forecast, a short term decline in 9 month sales results

In 2020, the Olainfarm Group continued its ongoing activity in major sales markets. The highest sales in nine months in 2020 was in Latvia, reaching 28 738 thousand EUR, which is 232 thousand EUR or 1% higher than the same period year ago. Latvia sales represent 32% in Group revenues. Sales in Russia for the nine months period in 2020 amount to 20 590 thousand EUR which is a decrease from 2019 due to extra one-off shipment at the end of 2019 for consumption in the first quarter 2020 amounting to 6 million EUR.



"Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions due to it have brought different challenges our way, but we understand how to tackle them, and are committed to reach our growth plans outlined in the company's 5-year strategy. As a long-term investment, we have established a subsidiary in Russia, which allows us to get insights from the medical community and market research so that our efforts are relevant and current to customer needs. I am happy to announce that the new business model in Russia is in place and our team is operating fully," said Elena Bushberg, Member of the Management Board, CEO of Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group of companies.

During nine months of 2020, the Group's sales reached EUR 88 893 thousand, which is 10% less than the same period of last year. Gross profit margin in 2020 is 59.2 %, which is 1.9 p.p. drop compared to 61,1 % reached the same period last year.



The Group's EBITDA figure for nine months 2020 was EUR 18 130 thousand, which is 25 % or EUR 6 089 thousand EUR less than the result of the same period of 2019. EBITDA margin of the Group is 20.4 %. The forecasted full-year profit of the Group remains as reported in 6 month interim statements - EUR 11.2 million.

The Group's financial position during nine months in 2020 is stable. The Group's successful operations allowed it to accumulate EUR 29 991 thousand in cash at the end of September 2020. This is a significant precondition to limit the effect of uncertainty within the sales markets as well as allows to safeguard the supply of raw materials maintaining stable operations. Also accumulated cash allows continued financing for fixed asset investments as well as investments into research and development activities linked to completing clinical trials.

In nine months of 2020, four Phase 1 clinical trials (pharmacokinetics and bioavailability) were completed, while one Phase 1 clinical trial was deferred to H1 2021, taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic and following the guidelines issued by the European Medicines Agency in the implementation of clinical trials on 20 March 2020. Four Phase 3 clinical trials are scheduled in 2020. Within the limits and risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of Phase 3 clinical trials (clinical part) is scheduled to start in 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Group 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 EUR '000 EUR '000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 40 086 38 422 Property, plant and equipment 41 488 42 442 Right-of-use assets 6 854 7 069 Investment property 226 253 Other long-term investments 726 782 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 89 380 88 968 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 30 790 28 247 Receivables 22 402 36 225 Cash 29 991 15 230 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 83 183 79 702 TOTAL ASSETS 172 563 168 670 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 19 719 19 719 Share premium 2 504 2 504 Reserves (658) (12) Retained earnings 105 941 105 298 TOTAL EQUITY 127 506 127 509 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 12 068 12 177 Deferred income 3 649 3 194 Total Non-Current Liabilities 15 717 15 371 Current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 6 850 9 568 Trade payables and other liabilities 17 283 15 727 Dividends payable 4 507 - Deferred income 700 495 Total Current Liabilities 29 340 25 790 TOTAL LIABILITIES 45 057 41 161 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 172 563 168 670

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Group M9 2020 M9 2019 EUR '000 EUR '000 Revenue 88 893 98 774 Cost of goods sold (36 303) (38 449) Gross Profit 52 590 60 325 Selling expense (19 036) (22 356) Administrative expense (22 457) (20 467) Other operating income 1 990 1 577 Other operating expense (1 796) (1 262) Share of (loss) / profit of an associate (11) 92 Financial income 57 2 093 Financial expense (6 040) (703) Profit Before Tax 5 297 19 299 Corporate income tax (184) (100) Deferred corporate income tax 37 (1) PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 5 150 19 198 Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period, net of tax (646) 271 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period, net of tax 4 504 19 469 Total comprehensive income attributable to: The equity holders of the Parent Company 4 504 19 469 Non-controlling interests - - Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.37 1.36

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. JSC "Olainfarm" is ranked as a TOP14 manufacturing company in Central and Eastern Europe. Currently, the products of JSC "Olainfarm" are exported to more than 50 countries, including Russia and other CIS countries, as well as countries of Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. The basic principle of the company's operations is to produce sustainable healthcare products and services leveraging on manufacturing and commercial expertise.

