Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
30.11.20
08:08 Uhr
7,000 Euro
-0,020
-0,28 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8607,56017:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2020 | 16:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olainfarm Group maintains its profit forecast, a short term decline in 9 month sales results

In 2020, the Olainfarm Group continued its ongoing activity in major sales markets. The highest sales in nine months in 2020 was in Latvia, reaching 28 738 thousand EUR, which is 232 thousand EUR or 1% higher than the same period year ago. Latvia sales represent 32% in Group revenues. Sales in Russia for the nine months period in 2020 amount to 20 590 thousand EUR which is a decrease from 2019 due to extra one-off shipment at the end of 2019 for consumption in the first quarter 2020 amounting to 6 million EUR.

"Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions due to it have brought different challenges our way, but we understand how to tackle them, and are committed to reach our growth plans outlined in the company's 5-year strategy. As a long-term investment, we have established a subsidiary in Russia, which allows us to get insights from the medical community and market research so that our efforts are relevant and current to customer needs. I am happy to announce that the new business model in Russia is in place and our team is operating fully," said Elena Bushberg, Member of the Management Board, CEO of Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group of companies.

During nine months of 2020, the Group's sales reached EUR 88 893 thousand, which is 10% less than the same period of last year. Gross profit margin in 2020 is 59.2 %, which is 1.9 p.p. drop compared to 61,1 % reached the same period last year.

The Group's EBITDA figure for nine months 2020 was EUR 18 130 thousand, which is 25 % or EUR 6 089 thousand EUR less than the result of the same period of 2019. EBITDA margin of the Group is 20.4 %. The forecasted full-year profit of the Group remains as reported in 6 month interim statements - EUR 11.2 million.

The Group's financial position during nine months in 2020 is stable. The Group's successful operations allowed it to accumulate EUR 29 991 thousand in cash at the end of September 2020. This is a significant precondition to limit the effect of uncertainty within the sales markets as well as allows to safeguard the supply of raw materials maintaining stable operations. Also accumulated cash allows continued financing for fixed asset investments as well as investments into research and development activities linked to completing clinical trials.

In nine months of 2020, four Phase 1 clinical trials (pharmacokinetics and bioavailability) were completed, while one Phase 1 clinical trial was deferred to H1 2021, taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic and following the guidelines issued by the European Medicines Agency in the implementation of clinical trials on 20 March 2020. Four Phase 3 clinical trials are scheduled in 2020. Within the limits and risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of Phase 3 clinical trials (clinical part) is scheduled to start in 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial PositionGroup
30.09.202031.12.2019
EUR '000EUR '000
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets 40 086 38 422
Property, plant and equipment 41 488 42 442
Right-of-use assets 6 854 7 069
Investment property 226 253
Other long-term investments 726 782
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 89 380 88 968
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories 30 790 28 247
Receivables 22 402 36 225
Cash 29 991 15 230
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 83 183 79 702
TOTAL ASSETS 172 563 168 670
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Share capital 19 719 19 719
Share premium 2 504 2 504
Reserves (658) (12)
Retained earnings 105 941 105 298
TOTAL EQUITY 127 506 127 509
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings and lease liabilities 12 068 12 177
Deferred income 3 649 3 194
Total Non-Current Liabilities 15 717 15 371
Current liabilities
Borrowings and lease liabilities 6 850 9 568
Trade payables and other liabilities 17 283 15 727
Dividends payable 4 507 -
Deferred income 700 495
Total Current Liabilities 29 340 25 790
TOTAL LIABILITIES 45 057 41 161
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 172 563 168 670

Consolidated statement of comprehensive incomeGroup
M9 2020M9 2019
EUR '000EUR '000
Revenue 88 893 98 774
Cost of goods sold (36 303) (38 449)
Gross Profit 52 590 60 325
Selling expense (19 036) (22 356)
Administrative expense (22 457) (20 467)
Other operating income 1 990 1 577
Other operating expense (1 796) (1 262)
Share of (loss) / profit of an associate (11) 92
Financial income 57 2 093
Financial expense (6 040) (703)
Profit Before Tax 5 297 19 299
Corporate income tax (184) (100)
Deferred corporate income tax 37 (1)
PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 5 150 19 198
Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period, net of tax (646) 271
Total comprehensive income for the reporting period, net of tax 4 504 19 469
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
The equity holders of the Parent Company 4 504 19 469
Non-controlling interests - -
Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.37 1.36

JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. JSC "Olainfarm" is ranked as a TOP14 manufacturing company in Central and Eastern Europe. Currently, the products of JSC "Olainfarm" are exported to more than 50 countries, including Russia and other CIS countries, as well as countries of Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. The basic principle of the company's operations is to produce sustainable healthcare products and services leveraging on manufacturing and commercial expertise.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment

  • Olainfarm_Q3_2020_konsolidetais FS_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3b4da71-327c-4729-a3ce-bc951370c0ec)

OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.