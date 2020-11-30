Plant-based Hot Dogs Market Growth Spurred by Plant-based Beef Product type Segment: Future Market Insights

Key players are integrating several technological innovations and forming strategic partnerships with leading brand labels to extend their outreach and business capacities.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The plant-based hot dogs market is poised to chart a high growth trajectory, over the forecast period, 2020-2030. The expansion is largely credited to a rising uptake of natural food stuffs on account of increasing health concerns.

"Growing government support to boost vegan products consumption has pulled in market players to lucrative markets, therefore widening the scope of the market." comments the FMI analyst.

Plant-based Hot Dogs Market - Key Highlights

Based on product type, the plant-based beef hot dogs will be generating the highest revenue in the global market.

Soy-based proteins will retain lucrativeness, due to the benefits offered by it to the human body.

Online retailing distribution channels will enhance the market scope in the approaching decade.

North America will hold around 30% of the overall market, wherein plant-based beef hot dogs will be attaining high sales in the region.

Plant-based Hot Dogs Market - Drivers

Plant-based hot dogs' demand is reaching new scales owing to their sustainable, ethical, and less carcinogenic attribute as compared to meat hot dogs.

Increasing collaborations amid academic, non-governmental, and governmental institutions along with developments in modern fermentation technologies reinforce market expansion.

Technological advancements will restructure plant-based hot dog production procedures creating immense prospects in the market for the extraction of plant-based proteins.

Plant-based Hot Dogs Market - Restraints

Ingredients such as MSG, preservatives, artificial or "natural" flavorings, and high fructose corn syrup can harm the human body resulting in the hindrance of the market growth.

Highly processed counterfeit plant based hot dogs available in the market can hurt the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is offering leading players in the plant-based hot dog market to deepen penetration by increasing their online sales aptitudes. Furthermore, existing players are safeguarding their supply chains to stave off any declining impacts projected with the inception of the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Competitive Landscape

Key players functioning in the plant-based hot dog market are Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Daring Foods, Gardein, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Ingredion Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Glanbia Plc., Nestle SA, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Roquette Frères S.A.

These players majorly rely on strategic collaborations with leading players and new product launches, due to the extremely competitive nature of the market. Additionally, these players are keenly assisting government bodies in encouraging vegan products in addition to forming policies & promoting the same.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Plant-based Hot Dogs market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (Plant-based chicken, Plant-based beef, and Plant-based pork), source (soy-based protein, wheat-based protein, pea-based protein, canola-based protein, fava-bean based protein, potato-based protein, rice-based protein, lentil-based protein, flax-based protein, chia-based protein, and corn-based protein) and distribution channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Food Stores, Online Retail, and HoReCA) across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

