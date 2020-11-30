LSInextGen Launches 'Diverse Marketplace' to Exclusively Connect Corporations with Diverse Suppliers

New e-commerce platform designed to support diversity business during COVID-19 crisis
PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / LSInextGen today announced the launch of Diverse-Marketplace.com, a business-to-business e-commerce platform exclusively intended to garner more business opportunities for certified diverse suppliers during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
The platform, which was at first designed to focus on COVID-19 products such as face shields and face masks, has expanded into office supplies, electronics, and more. Launched initially with the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council (NYNJMSDC), the platform is steadily attracting other national and international councils.
"Diversity is tantamount to a founding principle at LSInextGen," said Al Limaye, president and founder. "Today, in a time when many are taking aggressive measures to save businesses and livelihoods, preserving it is more important than ever. Diverse-Marketplace.com is designed to not just preserve global diversity, but enrich it."
The platform spotlights several features, including product manufacturing locations, product and supplier ratings and certifications, price reference indexes, and auto re-order capabilities. Buyers can make purchases from multiple locations (locally, regionally, and globally) with just one click - and achieve their diversity spend.
LSInextGen will verify all necessary licenses and certifications and perform safety and hygiene checks on overseas shipments.
Industry Experts Weigh In
This year, small and minority-owned businesses have faced disproportionate challenges brought on by the coronavirus. To help certified diverse suppliers more effectively compete, industry experts and influencers will share their insights into corporate diversity initiatives - and how Diverse-Marketplace.com helps fulfill them - during an upcoming webinar on Dec. 2 from 1 - 3 p.m. ET [view the trailer].
With Adrienne Trimble, President of National Minority Supplier Development Council as the Guest Speaker, and Angela Guzman, director of supplier diversity for Comcast NBCUniversal as Council Chair, the event is moderated by Sharon Castillo, principal at SB Services Inc., & auditor of Billion Dollar roundtable. The webinar will feature speakers from national and international councils as well as industry leaders from multi-national companies, including:
Terrence Clark
President and Chief Executive Officer
New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council
Valarie J. Cofield
President and Chief Executive Officer
Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council
Gary Joseph
Chief Executive Officer
South African Supplier Diversity Council
Fernando Martinez
President and Chief Executive Officer
Northwest Minority Supplier Development Council
Keith King
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
National Veteran Business Development Council
Peter Hurst
President and Chief Executive Officer
Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council
Nedra Dickson
Global Supplier Inclusion and Sustainability Lead
Accenture
Michael Robinson
Program Director, Global Supplier Diversity
IBM
Corey Smith
Head of Diversity and Inclusion, North America
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Fernando Hernandez
Director of Supplier Diversity and Sustainability
Microsoft
Frank Thompson
Procurement Associate Director, Supplier Diversity and Compliance
Mondelez International
Paul Williams
Director, Global Design Ingredients and North American Raw Materials Sourcing
Mondelez International
Those interested in learning more should register for the webinar here.
About LSInextGen:
LSInextGen is a leading IT solutions and services provider founded in 1993 as Logistics Solutions Inc. The company leverages deep business technology expertise to provide and support innovative solutions for a diverse customer portfolio that includes Fortune 500 companies as well as many other large and mid-size enterprises. As an SAP & Oracle Gold Partner, the software company's largest minority business enterprise, a value-added reseller in North America. LSInextGen serves a variety of industries through refined methodologies and dedicated diversity and inclusion principles. Learn more at lsinextgen.com.
