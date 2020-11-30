LSInextGen Launches 'Diverse Marketplace' to Exclusively Connect Corporations with Diverse Suppliers

New e-commerce platform designed to support diversity business during COVID-19 crisis

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / LSInextGen today announced the launch of Diverse-Marketplace.com, a business-to-business e-commerce platform exclusively intended to garner more business opportunities for certified diverse suppliers during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform, which was at first designed to focus on COVID-19 products such as face shields and face masks, has expanded into office supplies, electronics, and more. Launched initially with the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council (NYNJMSDC), the platform is steadily attracting other national and international councils.

"Diversity is tantamount to a founding principle at LSInextGen," said Al Limaye, president and founder. "Today, in a time when many are taking aggressive measures to save businesses and livelihoods, preserving it is more important than ever. Diverse-Marketplace.com is designed to not just preserve global diversity, but enrich it."

The platform spotlights several features, including product manufacturing locations, product and supplier ratings and certifications, price reference indexes, and auto re-order capabilities. Buyers can make purchases from multiple locations (locally, regionally, and globally) with just one click - and achieve their diversity spend.

LSInextGen will verify all necessary licenses and certifications and perform safety and hygiene checks on overseas shipments.

Industry Experts Weigh In

This year, small and minority-owned businesses have faced disproportionate challenges brought on by the coronavirus. To help certified diverse suppliers more effectively compete, industry experts and influencers will share their insights into corporate diversity initiatives - and how Diverse-Marketplace.com helps fulfill them - during an upcoming webinar on Dec. 2 from 1 - 3 p.m. ET [view the trailer].

With Adrienne Trimble, President of National Minority Supplier Development Council as the Guest Speaker, and Angela Guzman, director of supplier diversity for Comcast NBCUniversal as Council Chair, the event is moderated by Sharon Castillo, principal at SB Services Inc., & auditor of Billion Dollar roundtable. The webinar will feature speakers from national and international councils as well as industry leaders from multi-national companies, including:

Terrence Clark

President and Chief Executive Officer

New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council

Valarie J. Cofield

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council

Gary Joseph

Chief Executive Officer

South African Supplier Diversity Council

Fernando Martinez

President and Chief Executive Officer

Northwest Minority Supplier Development Council

Keith King

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

National Veteran Business Development Council

Peter Hurst

President and Chief Executive Officer

Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

Nedra Dickson

Global Supplier Inclusion and Sustainability Lead

Accenture

Michael Robinson

Program Director, Global Supplier Diversity

IBM

Corey Smith

Head of Diversity and Inclusion, North America

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Fernando Hernandez

Director of Supplier Diversity and Sustainability

Microsoft

Frank Thompson

Procurement Associate Director, Supplier Diversity and Compliance

Mondelez International

Paul Williams

Director, Global Design Ingredients and North American Raw Materials Sourcing

Mondelez International

Those interested in learning more should register for the webinar here.

About LSInextGen:

LSInextGen is a leading IT solutions and services provider founded in 1993 as Logistics Solutions Inc. The company leverages deep business technology expertise to provide and support innovative solutions for a diverse customer portfolio that includes Fortune 500 companies as well as many other large and mid-size enterprises. As an SAP & Oracle Gold Partner, the software company's largest minority business enterprise, a value-added reseller in North America. LSInextGen serves a variety of industries through refined methodologies and dedicated diversity and inclusion principles. Learn more at lsinextgen.com.

