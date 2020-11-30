Increased Cases of Spinal Disorders Generate Prominent Demand Opportunities for Motion Preservation Devices Market: TMR

-Motion preservation devices market is estimated to gain value of US$ 1501.9 Mn by 2027 end. Growing older population and increased number of people experiencing diverse spinal disorders will generate demand opportunities in this market

- The North America motion preservation devices market shows dominance due to presence of many well-established players in region

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion preservation can be defined as a set of advanced surgical techniques.This surgical method is widely used across the worldwide healthcare sector asa promising substitutefor spinal arthrodesis. The global motion preservation devices market is presenting upward growth graph on the back of increasing demand from ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinics and orthopedic centers, and hospitals.

The global motion preservation devices market is all set to experience expansion at a CAGR of 10.6% during assessment period of 2019 to 2027, as highlighted by the analysts at TMR. They further emphasize that the technological advancements in the worldwide healthcare sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Key Findings of Motion Preservation Devices Market Report

The global motion preservation devices market is foreseen to develop at 10.6% CAGR during 2019-2027.

The market is estimated to gather the valuation of US$ 1501.9 Mn by 2027 end.

by 2027 end. In 2018, total valuation of motion preservation devices market was approximately US$ 611.5 Mn .

. Among all products, the total disc replacement devices segment was dominant market segment in 2018.

On regional front, North America held a lion's share of the motion preservation devices market in 2018.

held a lion's share of the motion preservation devices market in 2018. The nature of the global motion preservation devices market is highly fragmented.

Motion Preservation Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global motion preservation devices market is expanding at rapid pace on the back of remarkable increase in number of people living with numerous spinal disorder types.

This aside, the market for motion preservation devices is gaining promising sales opportunities from all across the globe due to increasedacceptance of spinal surgery procedures,technological developments, and remarkable growth in worldwide older population.

In recent period, major populace from across the world is inclined toward selecting minimally invasive procedures.This factor is generating demand opportunities in the motion preservation devices market.

Presence of promising reimbursement policies is one of the important factors boosting market growth.

Motion Preservation Devices Market: Competitive Assessment

The global motion preservation devices market shows presence of many active enterprises. This situation indicates high level of competition in this market.Therefore, major vendors working in the market for motion preservation devices are using diverse organic as well as inorganic tactics to lead in this market andstrengthen their customer base across the globe.

Major players in motion preservation devices market are focused on new products approvalsas well as the launch of superior quality products. To achieve this motive, they are growing investment in research activities.

Similarly,many industry leaders are growing their interest in mergers and acquisition activities. This strategy is helping them strengthen their leading position in the market for motion preservation devices.

Several players are entering into partnerships and collaboration agreements. They are using this strategy to grow their regional presence. All these activities assure the promising future of the global motion preservation devices market in the years ahead.

The list of important companies working in the motion preservation devices market includes Paradigm Spine, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Spinal Kinetics, Inc., Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, K2M, and Nuvasive.

The motion preservation devices market is segmented as follows:

Product

Total Disc Replacement Devices

Posterior Dynamic Devices

Facet Replacement Devices

Prosthetic Nucleus Replacement Devices

Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

End-user

Hospital

Clinics & Orthopedic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

