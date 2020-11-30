Jeff Ber is Featured in Exclusive Online Interview Discussing the COVID-19 Climate

Business professional and men's health advocate, Jeff Ber, was recently featured in an exclusive online interview to share his insights on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it continues to impact our daily lives.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Jeff Ber was recently spotlighted on Kivo Daily- an online platform focusing on global digital media, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. Founded by a California-based entrepreneur, the site celebrates those who have achieved extensive success in their respective industry.

Jeff Ber understands how the COVID-19 climate has impacted individuals on both a personal and professional level. As a strong men's health advocate, he stresses the importance of continuing regular check-ups and closely monitoring any signs or symptoms that may seem irregular.

According to Ber, "People have been visiting the doctor less and less since the outbreak of the pandemic. Out of fear of contracting the virus, many individuals are suffering from non-COVID health problems in silence. Historically, men, in particular, are prone to avoiding medical attention and routine health screenings, which is only exacerbated by the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Now, more than ever, we need to continue encouraging self-examination and regular doctors' check-ups to promote early cancer detection and help save lives."

He further discusses how to increase productivity and highlights how he remains motivated while spending time at home.

About Jeff Ber

Jeff Ber holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the John Molson School of Business. With over ten years of experience in entrepreneurship and business management, Ber is a forward-thinking individual and brings a high degree of passion to each one of his professional endeavors.

As a testicular cancer survivor, Ber is also a vocal proponent of men's health and VP of OneBall Charitable Cancer Organization. The charity helps educate and raise awareness, fund innovative research, and assists those who are currently battling testicular cancer.

