UVC Disinfection Products Market is Gaining Popularity with Potential Usage across Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights

Market players are leveraging the COVID-19 crisis to extend market presence in untapped markets.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global UVC disinfection products market is anticipated to record a staggering growth rate of about 15%. The expansion is majorly supported by growing need to integrate cutting-edge technological solutions to inactivate surface level pathogens.

"With rising urbanization, governments are adapting smart solutions to ascertain basic cleanliness and hygiene standards with the implementation of UVC disinfection products." says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12740

UVC Disinfection Products Market - Key Highlights

The global UVC disinfection products market will reach around US$ 6 billion towards 2030 end.

North America will generate credible expansion prospect, capturing about one third of the revenue by the end of 2020.

UVC disinfection robots segment will record a stellar growth pace over the forecast period.

Hospital disinfection will be rapidly growing segment, due to growing demand for reducing incidences of HAI's (hospital acquired infections)

UVC Disinfection Products Market - Drivers

Increasing adoption of smart technology penetration together with rising demand for efficient cleansing solutions is steering market growth.

The market is gaining popularity due to their potential usage across food & beverage industry, particularly across soft drinks manufacturing to ascertain micro-organisms free process water.

Smart city projects are anticipated to generate opportunities in the global market.

UVC Disinfection Products Market - Restraints

Constant exposure to UV-C radiation by the individual handling might lead to undesirable health impacts and hinder market growth.

Cheap conventional disinfectants in contrast to UV lights or other products will hamper the market growth

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12740

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

With escalating priority for personal hygiene, sales of products for instance disposable wipes handheld sanitizers, as well as cleaning solutions have foreseen a huge spike in sales. On the other hand, concerns regarding the virus's existence on the surfaces of these products is prompting consumers to prefer for contactless disinfection solutions, as a result offering substantial ground for UVC disinfection products growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global UVC disinfection products market are OSRAM GmbH, Signify (Philips), Light Sources Inc., American Ultraviolet, Uniq (LYFRO),Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Steril-Aire Inc., UVC Cleaning Systems, Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., Skytron LLC, MBR UV-C Light Products, SUNVUV Technology Co. Ltd. and Changxing Leboom Lighting Products Co. Ltd.

Leading companies are relying on a host of growth strategies- going from product launches, participation in trade fairs, acquisitions & mergers, capacity expansion and fortifying existing supply chains by building strong distribution networks.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12740

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the UVC Disinfection Products market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product (UVC sanitizing/ germicidal lamp, handheld sanitizer wands, UVC sanitization box/container, UVC mobile room sanitizers unit, UVC disinfection robots) and application (surface, mask & instrument disinfection, commercial places disinfection, hospital disinfection), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Explore FMI's Coverage of the Technology Industry

UV LED Market: Obtain detailed analysis on the UV LED market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2017-2027.

Intrusion Detection System Market: Get insights on the Intrusion Detection System market through FMI's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2015 - 2025.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market: FMI's exhaustive study on the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2020 - 2030.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/uvc-disinfection-products-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/uvc-disinfection-products-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618765/UVC-Disinfection-Products-Market-is-Gaining-Popularity-with-Potential-Usage-across-Food-Beverage-Industry-Future-Market-Insights