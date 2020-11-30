The digital pathology market is expected to grow by USD 546.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005497/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The integration of AI into digital pathology systems is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as issues regarding privacy and safety of digital database will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-pathology-market-size-industry-analysis
Digital Pathology Market: Product Landscape
The global rise in disease burden has increased the pressure on pathologists. As a result, they are opting for efficient digital pathology software that can reduce manual efforts. For instance, in the US, the workload of pathologists increased by 40%-45% during 2007-2017. Digital pathology software helps enhance the experience of pathologists by integrating automation in image analysis using machine-learning algorithms, decreasing the time required to render images, and enhancing the workflow of shared information. This has driven the revenue growth of the software segment in the global digital pathology market.
Digital Pathology Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for digital pathology in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and ROW.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: The digital blood pressure monitors market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get a FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Digital Health Market: The digital health market size has the potential to grow by USD 284.55 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period because of the decline in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get a FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- 3DHISTECH
- Co-Diagnostics Inc.
- Corista
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Olympus Corp.
- Sectra AB
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Digital slide scanner Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3DHISTECH
- Co-Diagnostics Inc.
- Corista
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Hamamatsu Photonics KK
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Olympus Corp.
- Sectra AB
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005497/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/