The digital pathology market is expected to grow by USD 546.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

The integration of AI into digital pathology systems is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as issues regarding privacy and safety of digital database will hamper the market growth.

Digital Pathology Market: Product Landscape

The global rise in disease burden has increased the pressure on pathologists. As a result, they are opting for efficient digital pathology software that can reduce manual efforts. For instance, in the US, the workload of pathologists increased by 40%-45% during 2007-2017. Digital pathology software helps enhance the experience of pathologists by integrating automation in image analysis using machine-learning algorithms, decreasing the time required to render images, and enhancing the workflow of shared information. This has driven the revenue growth of the software segment in the global digital pathology market.

Digital Pathology Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for digital pathology in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and ROW.

3DHISTECH

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Corista

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Koninklijke Philips NV

Olympus Corp.

Sectra AB

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

