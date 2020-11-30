Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Thunderful Group AB, company registration number 559230-0445, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Thunderful Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 7, 2020. The company has 53,530,668 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: THUNDR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 68,530,668 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015195888 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 210109 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559230-0445 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ 1See prospectus page 133, Sw version When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 7 up and including December 8, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 27-28 and 138 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.