Global Gaming 555 ABhas applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Global Gaming 555 AB. Short name: GLOBAL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002685958 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 145174 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be December 11, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB