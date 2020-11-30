Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing a synthetic multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Farshad Guirakhoo, Ph.D. will participate in the Opening Keynote panel discussion, "SARS-CoV-2 - We have a vaccine-what now?" at the virtual World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Conference West Coast on Tuesday, December 1, at 12:00 pm PST.

Key Takeaways:

COVAXX's CSO, Farshad Guirakhoo, Ph.D., to participate in keynote panel about COVID vaccines on Dec. 1, 2020

