Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SGM ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.11.2020 | 17:58
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, November 30

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces that it has today (30 November 2020) issued 75,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 233.00 pence per ordinary share.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company's issued share capital comprises 291,639,480, of which 765,473 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 290,874,007.

Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 834798

30 November 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.