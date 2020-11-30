The global isopropyl alcohol market size is expected to grow by 521.75 k Tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005498/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The high-volume consumption in solvents is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as volatility in crude oil prices will hamper market growth.

The high-volume consumption in solvents is driving isopropyl alcohol market growth. Isopropyl alcohol is the most widely used solvent due to its excellent solvency properties. It can be directly utilized in applications such as inks, pesticide and herbicide formulations, resin production, and surface coatings. Isopropyl alcohol acts as a highly effective solvent in surface coatings, due to its high miscibility in water and non-polar solvents. It is also used in acrylic emulsions and resins to create various textures. Moreover, due to its low toxicity, low boiling point, and less density, it is also utilized to dilute essential oils. This will lead to an increase in the consumption of isopropyl alcohol in solvents, driving the market growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/isopropyl-alcohol-market-industry-analysis

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Application Landscape

Isopropyl alcohol is one of the most widely used solvents in a wide range of end-use industries for different applications, including surface coatings, cleaning and disinfectant solutions, food and beverages, and printing. Hospitals use alcohol wipes and sanitizers made of isopropyl alcohol. Isopropyl alcohol is highly effective in eliminating pathogenic microbes, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Hence, the use of hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes has increased worldwide recently to combat the COVID-19 virus. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the chemical intermediates, pharmaceuticals, and other segments.

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Geographic Landscape

The rapidly growing pharmaceutical and sector, food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care sector, and chemicals industry will significantly drive isopropyl alcohol market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for isopropyl alcohol in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market: The benzyl alcohol market size has the potential to grow by 18.50 K MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market: The alcohol ethoxylates market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.29 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui Chemicals Group

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sasol Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in isopropyl alcohol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the isopropyl alcohol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the isopropyl alcohol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isopropyl alcohol market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Solvents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chemical intermediates Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceuticals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsui Chemicals Group

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sasol Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005498/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/