Waylay's Zero-Code Provisioning Portal Streamlines Retro-Fitting Installation Procedures

IoT automation and analytics software company Waylay today announced its industry first zero-code provisioning portal based on digital twins of equipment for time efficient retro-fitting of legacy assets.

In an ideal world, all equipment would be connected. In reality, millions of legacy machines are locked out of Industry 4.0 solutions because of the prohibitive cost of retro-fitting. Hence accessorizing equipment with connected sensors is required to unleash the full potential of collected IoT data, to optimize performance with preventive and predictive maintenance and to create new outcome-based service models. Waylay provides the industry first zero-code provisioning portal to address this global problem, with digital twin creation without any human intervention.

When retro-fitting equipment, field technicians should install the sensors, pair them, add machine-specific settings and register customer specific requirements, such as threshold settings, notifications, contact data, alarm flows, etc. The often under-highlighted problems of retro-fitting are on-site complexities that maintenance crews discover during installation zero touch activation is still a fantasy. A traditional spreadsheet-based installation approach often suffers from incomplete provisioning data and manual editing errors and requires in-depth training for the field crew, slowing down roll-out plans.

Zero-code provisioning portal automatically initiates Digital Twins

The Waylay zero-code provisioning portal guarantees a quick, flexible and complete installation process. Its creation is based on resource configuration settings that auto-populate the required input fields, no programming is required. It drastically simplifies the provisioning process whilst enforcing that all mandatory information is provided before the installation process can be completed. Specific settings such as information that associates sensors to physical equipment can be entered from any end user device, smart phone or tablet. The digital twin the software equivalent of equipment with its sensor data and analytics will be initialized automatically and will align with the pre-configured automation rules in the Waylay automation platform for monitoring and optimizing the newly connected asset.

"Waylay takes the organizational nightmare out of the time consuming retro-fitting process to connect legacy equipment," said Piet Vandaele, CEO of Waylay. "Our zero-code provisioning portal transforms installation processes. Pairing and completion of settings becomes a time efficient exercise and assets can finally get access to Industry 4.0 incentives."

Demo video screenshot on https://www.waylay.io/blog/waylays-digital-twin-revolutionizes-provisioning-in-industrial-iot/

Learn more about Waylay at www.waylay.io and schedule a demo with demo@waylay.io to fully understand the power and flexibility of our IoT automation platform.

ABOUT WAYLAY

Waylay is a leading IoT automation and analytics software company that builds automation software for the Internet of Things. Waylay's data orchestration platform is used by enterprises to develop automation applications using IoT, IT and cloud data in the most flexible way.

Find out more at www.waylay.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005774/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Elly Schietse

CMO, Waylay

Email: elly.schietse@waylay.io

Telephone: +32 479 761825