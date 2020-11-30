BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Jaime Westenbarger has launched his own personal website that highlights his professional achievements and expertise as a director of sales within the construction industry in Nashville.

After working for more than 20 years in the finance and insurance sectors, Jaime Westenbarger stepped into a successful career in sales, drawing from his educational background in marketing and business.

On Jaime's new website, visitors can view educational YouTube videos, through which he speaks about the 2020 housing market and "what to consider for your next roofing project."

Visitors can also dive into links to various publications for which Jaime Westenbarger has been interviewed or has lent his expertise.

Jaime has been featured in interviews for Ideamensch and Thrive Global.

In the latest articles, Jaime has shared his insight on topics including how contractors are keeping you safe while you're re-modeling amid COVID-19 and what to expect in the housing market in the upcoming year and which projects will help you sell.

For those interested in connecting with Jaime Westenbarger, they can visit the "contact" section of the website where they can connect with him on various digital platforms.

For more information, please visit https://jaimewestenbarger.com/.

About Jaime Westenbarger

Jaime Westenbarger is the director of sales for Bluebird Roofing in Nashville, Tennessee. Jaime has worked in finance and insurance for more than 20 years. He is an experienced entrepreneur and has been involved in sales throughout his entire career. He is currently living in Brentwood, Tennessee, with his family.

Contact:

Jaime Westenbarger

Email: Jaime@bluebirdroofing.com

SOURCE: Jaime Westenbarger

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618824/Jaime-Westenbarger-Launches-Professional-Website