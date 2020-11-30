

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) Monday announced the appointment of Bart Demosky as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Bart will report to CEO Éric Martel, replacing John Di Bert who will be leaving the company.



'We are very excited to welcome Bart to the Bombardier leadership team,' said Éric Martel. 'He is an accomplished leader with broad financial experience and an impressive track record of success at some of Canada's largest corporations.'



Bart brings over 30 years of experience leading organizational transformations and building high-performing financial organizations in the transportation, energy, infrastructure and services industries. His previous leadership roles include serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Rail Systems Inc., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Canadian Pacific Railway and Chief Financial Officer for Suncor Energy.



