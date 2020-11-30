The SEO software market is expected to grow by USD 740.01 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

The worldwide upsurge in the penetration of the internet is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data privacy concerns among end-consumers will hamper market growth.

SEO Software Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the desktop user segment in 2019. This is due to the increased offering of SEO software curated for the desktop platform. The growth of the market in this segment will be significant during the forecast period. However, market growth in the desktop user segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the mobile user segment.

SEO Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the high penetration of the internet, the presence of top SEO software vendors, and the increasing use of online search engines are driving the market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for SEO software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.

