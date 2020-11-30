The SEO software market is expected to grow by USD 740.01 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
The worldwide upsurge in the penetration of the internet is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data privacy concerns among end-consumers will hamper market growth.
SEO Software Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the desktop user segment in 2019. This is due to the increased offering of SEO software curated for the desktop platform. The growth of the market in this segment will be significant during the forecast period. However, market growth in the desktop user segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the mobile user segment.
SEO Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the high penetration of the internet, the presence of top SEO software vendors, and the increasing use of online search engines are driving the market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for SEO software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.
Companies Covered:
- AgencyAnalytics Inc.
- Analytics SEO Ltd.
- BrightEdge Technologies Inc.
- Conductor LLC
- SE Ranking Ltd.
- SEMrush Inc.
- SpyFu
- Wix.com Ltd.
- WordStream Inc.
- Yext Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Desktop user Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile user Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
