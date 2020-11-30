RiverRain Productions: 'Interview with the Antichrist' Movie Releases Early

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / The powerful new movie 'INTERVIEW WITH THE ANTICHRIST' is set to hit theaters in September 2021, but the public can get a sneak peak of the entire film on VOD (Video on Demand) starting December 21, 2020.

The film centers around a live interview with the Antichrist broadcast around the world during the final year of the Great Tribulation.

The producers tapped well-known faith-based director, Tim Chey, to direct the film. Chey is known for two of the most seminal end-times films ever made: "Gone" (2002) and 'Final: The Rapture" (2013).

"I believe the Antichrist is alive right now," says Chey, "so it intrigued me to show a live broadcast with the Antichrist to ask him every question under the sun. Originally, I thought of questioning him in a courtroom like in 'Suing the Devil' (Chey's previous film)."

In the film, the Antichrist is peppered with stark questions including instant death squads, media domination, John MacArthur, the ACLU, Netflix, the Democrats, Mike Pence, mass shootings, 911, Saudi Arabia, and even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

"No question was off limits," says Chey. "We threw everything at the Antichrist to show the world who he really is."

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

"Yes, I believe Santa Claus and Rudolph were distractions away from the true meaning of Christmas," says Chey. "which is the birth of Christ."

The film is also a no-holds bar look at the luke-warm church.

The film opens in theaters in September 2021, but the public can get to watch the entire film in a special pre-screening release starting December 21, 2020.

As the film team is raising $10 million in prints and advertising (P&A), the early special release will help with the fundraise.

"My one and only goal is to bring people true salvation in Christ in these very last days," says Chey. "The Lord is coming sooner than we think."

Chey's previous films also include 'Freedom' (Cuba Gooding, Jr., William Sadler) and 'The Islands' (Mira Sorvino, John Savage, Lehi Falanaghi).

Chey is also a Harvard-educated attorney who works pro-bono when not making films.

