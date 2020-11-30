Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Akzo Nobel NV, Bee Chems, and Cabot Corp. will emerge as major nanosilica market participants during 2020-2024

The nanosilica market is expected to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nanosilica market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The nanosilica market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Nanosilica Market Participants:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates its business through segments such as Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The company offers colloidal silica under the brand, Levasil.

Bee Chems

Bee Chems operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers various nanosilica products such as silica colloidal, colloidal silica concrete, colloidal silica concrete densifier, and other products.

Cabot Corp.

Cabot Corp. operates its business through segments such as Reinforcement materials, Performance chemicals, and Purification solutions. The company offers nanosilica under the brands, CAB-O-SIL and CAB-O-SPERSE.

Nanosilica Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nanosilica market is segmented as below:

Type P-type S-type Type III

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Application Rubber Coatings Concrete Agriculture Others



The nanosilica market is driven by the growing demand for nanotechnology. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for nanosilica from developing countries are expected to trigger the nanosilica market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

