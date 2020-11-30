Inviting All Interested Parties to Attend Online Information Session

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), a global leader in consumer privacy, is inviting all interested parties to join founder and CEO Neil Sweeney on Monday, December 7, 2020 for an update and discussion on the outlook for Killi.

"Since our last update in September, we have made tremendous progress with the development of the Killi ecosystem and the launch of the Killi PaycheckTM paying consumers in weekly passive cash payments," said Neil Sweeney. "With the continuing movement towards data privacy and the consumer desire to be included in the transaction of their personal information, Killi is poised to be at the forefront of this industry."

Learn more about Killi's Fair-Trade DataTM program and Killi Paycheck.

Session Details:

When: December 7, 2020 @ 1:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Please download Zoom and register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvf-GuqjgtHNGKwArcl0n6fp36Y75TUFKV

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

About Killi

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that aims to put people back in control of their data. Killi allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them. Available on iOS, Android, as well as the web, Killi is available internationally. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and link specific personal information from various financial and social accounts that they would like to put under their control and share with companies and be compensated directly in the form of cash for its use.

Download Killi here.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Elinesky, CFO

+1-416-904-2725

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the TSXV Manual) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company's strategic plans for the rest of 2020. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: company forecasts and/or projections, timing and/or amounts with regards to the weekly payments to users may change; partnership risks; type of audience segments available to client; rarity of datasets Killi can provide that cannot be replicated by other data providers; extensiveness of scale and international coverage; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

This shareholders invite does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S"), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the TSXV Manual) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69195