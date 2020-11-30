

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB285.62 million, or RMB4.60 per share. This compares with RMB191.60 million, or RMB3.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB301.07 million or RMB4.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to RMB386.28 million from RMB401.32 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB301.07 Mln. vs. RMB353.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB4.85 vs. RMB5.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB386.28 Mln vs. RMB401.32 Mln last year.



