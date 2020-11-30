Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Camfil AB, Cummins Inc., and Daikin Industries Ltd. will emerge as major air cleaner filters market participants during 2020-2024

The air cleaner filters market is expected to grow by USD 5.9 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the air cleaner filters market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005590/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Cleaner Filters Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The air cleaner filters market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Air Cleaner Filters Market Participants:

Camfil AB

Camfil AB operates its business through segments such as General Ventilation Filters, EPA, HEPA, and ULPA Filters, Molecular Filters, Air Cleaners and Purifiers, and Others. The company offers a line of products such as bag filters, compact filters (header frame), compact filters (box type), cartridge filters, and panel filters among others.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. operates its business through segments such as Engine, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers a line of products such as TetraMax, OptiAir, Magnum RS, and Direct Flow among others.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Air conditioning, Chemicals, and Oil hydraulics. The company offers a line of products through its brands AAF and Nippon Muki Co. Ltd.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-cleaner-filters-market-industry-analysis

Air Cleaner Filters Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Air cleaner filters market is segmented as below:

End-user HVAC Industrial Automotive Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The air cleaner filters market is driven by the development of next-generation engines. In addition, other factors such as growing emissions owing to increasing economic activities are expected to trigger the air cleaner filters market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the air cleaner filters market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45775

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Global cellulose acetate market is segmented by type (fiber and plastics), application (filtration, electronics, textile and consumer goods, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Talc Market Global talc market is segmented by end-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others), deposit type (talc carbonate, talc chlorite, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005590/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/