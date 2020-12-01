The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is poised to grow by USD 620.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of the SPECT/CT hybrid imaging system.
The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market analysis includes the product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increased use of nuclear medicine for detecting diseases at an early stage as one of the prime reasons driving the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market covers the following areas:
Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Sizing
Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Forecast
Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bruker Corp.
- DDD-Diagnostic AS
- Digirad Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Mediso Ltd.
- MiE GmbH
- MILabs BV
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Spectrum Dynamics Medical Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2019 2024
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Standalone SPECT Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hybrid SPECT Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cardiology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oncology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Neurology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
