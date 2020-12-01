Technavio has been monitoring the digital textile printing market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the digital textile printing market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by ink type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The disperse and sublimation inks segment led the market in 2019.



The disperse and sublimation inks segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The increased usage of the roll-to-roll process is one of the major trends in the market.



The increased usage of the roll-to-roll process is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hongsam Digital Science Technology Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., JAY Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., Kornit Digital Ltd., and Marabu GmbH Co. KG are the top players in the market.



DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hongsam Digital Science Technology Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., JAY Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., Kornit Digital Ltd., and Marabu GmbH Co. KG are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing trade show exhibits. However, the shift from print media to digital media might hamper growth.



The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hongsam Digital Science Technology Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., JAY Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., Kornit Digital Ltd., and Marabu GmbH Co. KG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing trade show exhibits will offer immense growth opportunities, the shift from print media to digital media is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this digital textile printing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Digital Textile Printing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Textile Printing Market is segmented as below:

Ink Type Disperse And Sublimation Inks Reactive Ink Acid Ink Pigment Ink

Geography Europe APAC North America MEA South America

Application Textiles And Clothing Soft Signage Home Textiles Others



Digital Textile Printing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital textile printing market report covers the following areas:

Digital Textile Printing Market Size

Digital Textile Printing Market Trends

Digital Textile Printing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased usage of the roll-to-roll process as one of the prime reasons driving the Digital Textile Printing Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Digital Textile Printing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital textile printing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital textile printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital textile printing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital textile printing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Textiles and clothing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Soft signage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home textiles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Ink type

Market segments

Comparison by Ink type

Disperse and sublimation inks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reactive ink Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Acid ink Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pigment ink Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Ink type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DIC Corp.

Dover Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Hongsam Digital Science Technology Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

JAY Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Marabu GmbH Co. KG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

