WKN: 5148 ISIN: CNE100003FF7  
01.12.2020
Junshi Biosciences Announces Acceptance by NMPA of its IND Application for JS006

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, is pleased to announce that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has recently accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JS006, a humanized monoclonal antibody against a human lymphocyte inhibitory receptor TIGIT.

JS006 is a recombinant humanized IgG4? monoclonal antibody against human TIGIT specifically, developed independently by the Company. According to the results of pre-clinical studies, JS006 can specifically block the TIGIT-PVR pathway. TIGIT (T cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain) is an important inhibitory receptor expressed by NK cells and T cells, which can be engaged and activated by PVR family ligands highly expressed on tumor cells and suppressive immune cells to directly inhibit the killing effect of NK cells and T cells on tumor cells. A number of pre-clinical and clinical studies showed that activation of TIGIT pathway could be a crucial underlying mechanism for the resistance to PD-1 blockade therapy. Combination of TIGIT and PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies also showed a synergistic potential to enhance antitumor response to overcome anti-PD-1 resistance and broaden the beneficial population to immunotherapy.

About Junshi Biosciences
Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences.

Contact Information
IR Team:
Junshi Biosciences
info@junshipharma.com
+ 86 021-2250 0300

Solebury Trout
Bob Ai
bai@soleburytrout.com
+ 1 646.378-2926

PR Team:
Junshi Biosciences
Zhi Li
zhi_li@junshipharma.com
+ 86 021-6105 8800


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
