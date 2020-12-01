The point of care diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 10.69 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the point of care diagnostics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population.

The point of care diagnostics market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the point of care diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The point of care diagnostics market covers the following areas:

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Sizing

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

QIAGEN NV

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Trinity Biotech Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hematology diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infectious disease diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rapid coagulation diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals and clinics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Homecare settings Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Clinical diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

QIAGEN NV

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Trinity Biotech Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

