The point of care diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 10.69 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the point of care diagnostics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population.
The point of care diagnostics market analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the point of care diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The point of care diagnostics market covers the following areas:
Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Sizing
Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast
Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hematology diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infectious disease diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rapid coagulation diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Homecare settings Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Clinical diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- PTS Diagnostics
- QIAGEN NV
- Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Trinity Biotech Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
