

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.9.



That's up from 53.6 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, output and new orders both surged at the fastest rates in 10 years, while employment expanded at its fastest pace since 2011.



Improved demand drove a substantial increase in purchasing activity.



