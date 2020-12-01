The extremities market is poised to grow by USD 2.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the extremities market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological innovations.
The extremities market analysis includes the anatomy and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries as one of the prime reasons driving the extremities market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The extremities market covers the following areas:
Extremities Market Sizing
Extremities Market Forecast
Extremities Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Anatomy
- Market segments
- Comparison by Anatomy
- Upper extremities Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lower extremities Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Anatomy
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arthrex Inc.
- CONMED Corp.
- Exactech Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corp.
- Johnson Johnson
- RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.
- Smith Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Wright Medical Group NV
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
