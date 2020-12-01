Technavio has been monitoring the transportation management systems (TMS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.04 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005746/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Software Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and Trimble Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the adoption of technologically advanced devices will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is segmented as below:

End-user Large Enterprises SMEs Government Organizations

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America

Solution On-premise Cloud-based



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43299

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry by Mode and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The blockchain technology market size in transportation and logistics industry will decrease by USD 811.51 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period because of the decline in year-over-year growth.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The food logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 55.86 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by transportation mode (roadways, railways, seaways, and airways) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our transportation management systems (TMS) market report covers the following areas:

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market size

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market trends

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market industry analysis

This study identifies advent of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the transportation management systems (TMS) market growth during the next few years.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the transportation management systems (TMS) market, including some vendors such as American Software Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Continental Traffic Service Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and Trimble Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the transportation management systems (TMS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist transportation management systems (tms) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transportation management systems (TMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transportation management systems (TMS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transportation management systems (TMS) market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Software Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

Continental Traffic Service Inc.

Infor Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005746/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/