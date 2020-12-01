The clinical nutrition market is expected to grow by USD 21.47 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The rising geriatric population is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness in developing countries will hamper market growth.
Clinical Nutrition Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for Clinical Nutrition in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Sanofi.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
- Market segments
- Comparison by Route of Administration
- Enteral nutrition Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Parenteral nutrition Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Route of Administration
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- 8.1 Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Sanofi
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
