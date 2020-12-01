

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Tuesday after a private survey showed China's economic recovery kept up its momentum last month.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.9, up from 53.6 in October. This was the highest score since November 2010.



Individually, output and new orders both surged at the fastest rates in 10 years, while employment expanded at its fastest pace since 2011.



Investors also keep an eye on the Federal Reserve amid speculation the U.S. central bank might act to support the economy through a tough winter.



In testimony released ahead of a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned lawmakers that significant challenges and uncertainties remain until Covid-19 vaccines clear production and distribution hurdles.



Some Americans might receive coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas, but the nationwide rollout could be slowed by shortages of personal protective equipment and other factors, media reports suggest.



In prepared remarks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin blamed state and local lockdowns for impairing progress and causing 'great harm' to American businesses and workers.



Separately, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan warned that difficult months lie ahead and the central bank is open-minded about shifting or even expanding its bond buying program.



Asian markets rose broadly and the dollar index weakened slightly on improving global risk appetite, while gold rebounded from five-month lows. Oil prices moved lower amid a lack of news in talks between OPEC and other top producers on extending output cuts.



Flash consumer price data and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from euro area later in the session, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell from record highs as housing data disappointed and reports indicated the Trump administration will add two more companies to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.



The downside remained capped after final results from the trials of Moderna's vaccine against Covid-19 confirmed it has 94 percent efficacy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent.



European markets inched lower on Monday but turned in their best monthly performance in several years on Brexit trade deal hopes and expectations for a first wave of vaccinations before the end of 2020.



The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 1 percent. The German DAX eased 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index fell 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.6 percent.



