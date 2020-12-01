Kaltech's Disinfectant Deodorizer Proved to Have Infectivity Suppression Effect against Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Floating in Fixed Space

OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaltech Co., Ltd., headquartered in Chuo-ku, Osaka, has announced that an experiment to test for 20 minutes the efficacy of a disinfectant deodorizer equipped with the company's proprietary photocatalytic technology against airborne novel coronavirus in a fixed space confirmed an infectivity suppression effect. Kaltech is a venture company founded by a former engineer of a major Japanese electric equipment manufacturer. The experiment was carried out in collaboration with RIKEN and the Nihon University School of Medicine.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202011197395?p=images

Researcher's comment: Yoko Aida

Division of Hematology and Collagen Disease, Department of Internal Medicine, Nihon University School of Medicine, Senior Visiting Researcher / RIKEN

"In a world first, it was demonstrated that photocatalytic technology suppresses the infectivity of novel coronavirus floating in the air to below detection levels by using photocatalytic technology. As well as helping to build safe and clean environmental spaces as part of the creation of a 'living with coronavirus' society, the results show a way forward to controlling as yet unknown viruses that may threaten our society in the future."





Division of Hematology and Collagen Disease, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Senior Visiting Researcher / RIKEN "In a world first, it was demonstrated that photocatalytic technology suppresses the infectivity of novel coronavirus floating in the air to below detection levels by using photocatalytic technology. As well as helping to build safe and clean environmental spaces as part of the creation of a 'living with coronavirus' society, the results show a way forward to controlling as yet unknown viruses that may threaten our society in the future." Name of experiment: Evaluation of efficacy against novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by disinfectant deodorizer equipped with Kaltech's photocatalytic technology

Test virus: Novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Equipment: Disinfectant deodorizer (equipped with Kaltech's photocatalytic technology)

Method: Aerosolized coronavirus samples were sprayed into a 120-liter sealed chamber, and a disinfectant deodorizer with a photocatalyst was operated inside the chamber. Viruses were collected after each period of operation and viral infectivity titer was assessed.

Results: When the disinfectant deodorizer was run for 20 minutes, the viral titer fell to below detection levels.

The experiment confirmed that a device equipped with a photocatalyst located inside a fixed space was effective in suppressing airborne novel coronavirus within that space.

Figure: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106371/202011197395/_prw_PI2fl_sZJ1G9Sc.jpg

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106371/202011197395/_prw_PI3fl_IVH7DRnJ.jpg

Graph: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106371/202011197395/_prw_PI1fl_3RSgMWc0.jpg

About Kaltech Co., Ltd.

A Japanese venture company developing and selling products equipped with the company's proprietary photocatalytic technology that decomposes viruses and odors. The company was established in February 2018 by a former engineer of a major electric equipment manufacturer. The company's philosophy is "Design water and air: For the future of people and the Earth." The company currently sells its own brand of disinfectant deodorizers for Japanese homes, restaurants, hospitals and public facilities with made-in-Japan quality throughout the country. There are plans to take the product overseas in the future.

https://www.kaltec.co.jp/en/